Murder Investigation of Sabrina Lee Schnoor in Owatonna, MN

Sabrina Lee Schnoor : Murder investigation launched into death of Sabrina Lee Schnoor in Owatonna, MN

A young woman’s death, previously thought to be suspicious, is now being investigated as a murder in Owatonna, MN. The Owatonna Police Department released a statement confirming that the victim, 25-year-old Sabrina Lee Schnoor of Elysian, was found dead under an I-35 overpass, and had died from a single gunshot wound. Authorities believe the attack was targeted, but no arrests have been made yet. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Steele County Coroner’s Office, and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office are all assisting with the ongoing investigation.

News Source : News Talk 1340 KROC-AM

