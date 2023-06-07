Akanksha : Murder of Akanksha by boyfriend

A young woman named Akanksha, who worked at a private company, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend in the city. The couple, who were in a live-in relationship, had a fight on Monday and talked about separating. The police suspect that the boyfriend, Arpit, suffocated Akanksha to death and attempted to make it look like a suicide by hanging her with a tie. However, he escaped before he could tie the body to the fan. The incident came to light when a roommate came home at night. The Jeevan Bhimanagar police are investigating the matter and are searching for Arpit.

In another incident, a video of the brutal murder of Renukumar, a rowdy sheeter, is going viral. Renukumar was murdered on May 25 in Mahadevapur by his accomplices Srikanth and Prashant, who stabbed him 26 times in 40 seconds, as captured on CCTV. Renukumar had recently been released from jail and had threatened his companions, which led to the attack. The Mahadevapur police have arrested Prashant, Srikanth, and Vasant.

News Source : Bangalore Mirror

