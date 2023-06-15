Murder of nursing student Sirisha in Vikarabad: Brother-in-law arrested as suspect

Erragaddapalli Anil, suspect in nursing student Sirisha’s murder case. : Murder of nursing student Sirisha suspected as suicide, brother-in-law arrested

Initially suspected as a case of suicide, the investigation into the death of 19-year-old nursing student Sirisha in Vikarabad district, Telangana led to the arrest of her brother-in-law, Erragaddapalli Anil, who had allegedly killed her out of jealousy. According to police reports, Anil had desired a physical relationship with Sirisha for almost a year and killed her after suspecting that she was getting involved with someone else. An argument with her father and brother at home led to Anil physically assaulting and humiliating Sirisha, after which she left the house. Anil found her near a temple, and they fought before he killed her and disposed of the body in a nearby pond. While initial suspicions were suicide-related, the investigation revealed that Sirisha was murdered, and Anil confessed to the crime.

News Source : The Indian Express

