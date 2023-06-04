Murder of Pakali Varun at felicitation programme

Pakali Varun : 28-year-old Pakali Varun stabbed to death at MLA felicitation programme in Tarikere

The felicitation ceremony for newly elected MLA G. H. Srinivas took a tragic turn when a 28-year-old man, identified as Pakali Varun, was fatally stabbed in Tarikere of Chikkamagaluru on June 3. The incident occurred following a heated argument over playing a song on the sound system during a group dance. The victim was rushed to Mc Gann Hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Two others, Sanju and Manju, were also injured during the altercation. Chikkamagaluru SP Uma Prashanth visited the scene late at night and informed the media that the police would soon apprehend the perpetrator. The Tarikere assembly constituency was won by G. H. Srinivas of the Congress against D.S. Suresh of the BJP.

News Source : The_Hindu

