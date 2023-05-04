murder-suicide : Authorities say 7 individuals found dead in Oklahoma were shot in the head, indicating an apparent murder-suicide.

On July 24, 2021, Jesse McFadden, a convicted rapist on trial for child pornography charges, fatally shot six people before committing suicide at a rural Oklahoma property where five teenagers were having a sleepover. All of the victims were shot in the head, and their bodies were found in two groups on the large property where McFadden and his wife rented a home. The victims were identified as Ivy Webster, 14; Brittany Brewer, 15; Michael Mayo, 15; Tiffany Guess, 13; Rylee Allen, 17; and Holly McFadden, 35. Holly McFadden was also Jesse McFadden’s wife.

Jesse McFadden had served nearly 17 years in prison for first-degree rape and was accused of sending sexually explicit photos to a 16-year-old girl while behind bars. He was charged with child pornography and soliciting sexual conduct/communication with a minor, and a jury trial had been scheduled for the day the bodies were found. McFadden’s lawyer has not responded to requests for comment, and a possible motive for the killings remains unclear.

The parents of Ivy and Brittany reported them missing, which led to the discovery of the bodies. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice, the spokesman for a violent crime task force overseeing the investigation into the killings, described the scene as “staged” but declined to elaborate. McFadden’s lawyer planned to argue that he was in touch not with the 16-year-old girl but with her 21-year-old friend.

Registered sex offenders are allowed to live with children as long as they don’t commit crimes against them. McFadden followed sex offender registry rules, checking in with the sheriff’s office every 90 days. For most of his time behind bars, McFadden had an inmate classification level in line with “outstanding” evaluations for work, education, and other criteria. When he reached a few months short of serving 17 years, he was released, as state law requires inmates to serve 85% of their sentences.

The teens’ parents have said they didn’t know about McFadden’s criminal history or that he was a registered sex offender. In interviews, they described the sleepover last weekend as routine and said nothing seemed out of the ordinary. Nathan Brewer, Brittany Brewer’s father, said Jesse McFadden never should have been released from prison after he was charged in 2017, and officials should be held liable for their deaths.

The tragedy has left the community in shock, with many struggling to understand why someone would commit such a heinous act. Prentice said, “Normal people can’t understand why. People that perpetrate crimes like this are evil.” The victims’ families are left to grieve and try to make sense of the senseless violence that took their loved ones’ lives.

News Source : Tim Stelloh and Corky Siemaszko

Source Link :7 people found dead in Oklahoma were shot in the head in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say/