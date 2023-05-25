Murder-Suicide in Fayetteville Claims the Lives of Nasir Scott and Tatiana Haywood

Nasir Scott and Tatiana Haywood died in Fayetteville murder-suicide

Background

On the 23rd of June, 2021, tragedy struck in Fayetteville, North Carolina, when two young adults, Nasir Scott and Tatiana Haywood, were found dead in a murder-suicide. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning.

The Incident

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 5600 block of Fillmore Drive around 3:30 pm. When they arrived, they discovered the bodies of Nasir Scott, 22, and Tatiana Haywood, 21, both with gunshot wounds. The preliminary investigation revealed that Nasir Scott had shot Tatiana Haywood before turning the gun on himself.

The Victims

Nasir Scott was a graduate of Douglas Byrd High School and had recently completed his studies at Fayetteville State University, where he majored in psychology. He was known for his infectious smile, outgoing personality, and his love for music. Nasir had a passion for helping others and was involved in several community service projects.

Tatiana Haywood was a graduate of Pine Forest High School and was studying criminal justice at Fayetteville Technical Community College. She was a talented artist and loved to draw and paint. Tatiana was described as a kind-hearted person who always had a positive attitude and a smile on her face.

The Aftermath

The tragedy has left the families of Nasir Scott and Tatiana Haywood devastated. They have expressed their shock and disbelief at the incident and have requested privacy during this difficult time. The community has also come together to support the families and mourn the loss of two young lives.

The Fayetteville Police Department has urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. They have also provided resources for those who may be struggling with mental health issues or know someone who is.

Conclusion

The murder-suicide of Nasir Scott and Tatiana Haywood has left an indelible mark on the Fayetteville community. The loss of two young lives is a tragedy that has touched the hearts of many. As the community comes together to mourn and support the families, we must also strive to raise awareness about mental health and the importance of seeking help when needed. May Nasir Scott and Tatiana Haywood rest in peace.

Fayetteville murder-suicide Nasir Scott and Tatiana Haywood Domestic violence Mental health Gun violence