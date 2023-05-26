Murder-Suicide in Greenville NC Claims Lives of Rani Barnes and Michael “Mike” Wilkes

Rani Barnes Dies, Michael “Mike” Wilkes Found Dead in Greenville NC Murder-Suicide

Introduction

On Monday, August 30th, Rani Barnes was found dead in Greenville, North Carolina. Just one day later, Michael “Mike” Wilkes was also found dead in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide. The shocking news has left friends and family reeling, and the community is left wondering what could have led to such a tragic end.

The Death of Rani Barnes

Rani Barnes, a 28-year-old woman, was found dead in her home on August 30th. Authorities were called to the scene after a concerned friend could not reach her and went to check on her. When they arrived, they found Barnes deceased.

At this time, authorities have not released any information about the cause of death or any suspects in the case. Friends and family have expressed shock and sadness over her sudden passing, and many have taken to social media to share their memories and condolences.

The Murder-Suicide of Michael “Mike” Wilkes

Just one day after Rani Barnes was found dead, Michael “Mike” Wilkes was also discovered deceased in Greenville, North Carolina. Authorities have stated that Wilkes died in a murder-suicide, and they believe he was responsible for the death of Rani Barnes.

Wilkes was found dead in his apartment, and authorities have confirmed that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The motive for the murder-suicide is not yet known, but authorities are actively investigating the case.

The Community Response

The deaths of Rani Barnes and Michael “Mike” Wilkes have shocked the community of Greenville, North Carolina. Friends and family have expressed their sadness and disbelief, and the community is left wondering what could have led to such a tragic end.

Many have taken to social media to share their condolences and memories of Barnes and Wilkes. Others have expressed their concern for the safety of the community and are calling for justice to be served.

Conclusion

The deaths of Rani Barnes and Michael “Mike” Wilkes have left the community of Greenville, North Carolina in shock and mourning. As authorities continue to investigate the case, friends and family are left to grieve and remember the lives of two individuals who were taken too soon. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the loved ones of Rani Barnes and Michael “Mike” Wilkes during this difficult time.

