Murder-suicide in Kelso home leaves 3 dead including Isaac Beam, suspect and victim’s grandson

Posted on May 24, 2023

Isaac Beam, 29, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after his grandparents, Mark and Candice Beam, were shot to death in their home in Kelso, Washington. The investigation into the case, which started with a domestic violence complaint involving a firearm, has been determined to be a murder-suicide. The Cowlitz County Coroner’s office ruled Mark and Candice Beam’s deaths as homicides due to multiple gunshot wounds. The police are still investigating the motive and any contributing factors that led to this tragic outcome.

News Source : KGW Staff

