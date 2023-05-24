Murder-suicide in Kelso home leaves 3 dead including Isaac Beam, suspect and victim’s grandson

Isaac Beam – murder-suicide victim : Murder-suicide in Kelso, Washington leaves Isaac Beam and his grandparents dead

Isaac Beam, 29, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after his grandparents, Mark and Candice Beam, were shot to death in their home in Kelso, Washington. The investigation into the case, which started with a domestic violence complaint involving a firearm, has been determined to be a murder-suicide. The Cowlitz County Coroner’s office ruled Mark and Candice Beam’s deaths as homicides due to multiple gunshot wounds. The police are still investigating the motive and any contributing factors that led to this tragic outcome.

Read Full story : Investigators say 3 dead in Kelso the result of murder-suicide /

News Source : KGW Staff

Murder-suicide investigation Kelso Kelso homicide detectives Tragic deaths in Kelso WA Kelso police probe murder-suicide Investigating Kelso WA murders