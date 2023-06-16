Murder-Suicide in Marion Co. Claims Six Lives, Including Three Children and Gary Don Barnett

Six Dead, Including Three Children, in Marion Co. Murder-Suicide

Gary Don Barnett has been identified as one of the six victims in a tragic murder-suicide incident in Marion County. The incident involved a shooting and fire, which claimed the lives of three children and three adults.

Details of the incident are still emerging, but authorities believe that Barnett was responsible for the violence. The identities of the other victims have not yet been released.

This heartbreaking event serves as a reminder of the devastating impact that domestic violence can have on families and communities. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims during this difficult time.

