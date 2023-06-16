Murder-suicide in Tennessee leaves six family members dead, including suspect Gary Barnett and victim Regina Barnett.

Gary Barnett, suspect in Tennessee murder-suicide that killed Regina Barnett and five others. : Murder-suicide in Tennessee leaves six dead, including Regina Barnett and suspect Gary Barnett, after domestic incident.

Authorities in Marion County, Tennessee, are investigating a murder-suicide that claimed the lives of six members of the same family, including three children. The tragedy occurred in Sequatchie, with police and sheriff’s deputies responding to reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, fire crews were summoned to extinguish a blaze that had engulfed the home. The victims’ identities have been released, with the suspect identified as Gary Barnett, who died at the scene. The names and ages of the children have not yet been made public. Court records indicate that the suspect’s estranged wife, Regina Barnett, had taken out a protection order against him in 2022 after he was charged with domestic assault.

Read Full story : Man kills wife, daughter and grandchildren in horror murder-suicide a year after she predicted attack /

News Source : Bevan Hurley

Murder-suicide Family tragedy Domestic violence Warning signs Mental health awareness