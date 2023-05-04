“murder-suicide North Carolina” : Officials confirm North Carolina officer killed wife before committing suicide at home

North Carolina police officer shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself, state authorities said Wednesday. The incident was discovered by Fayetteville police officers when fellow officer Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez failed to report to work on Friday, prompting his supervisors to check on him. Responding officers found Tavarez-Rodriguez, 53, and his wife, Yenitza Arroyo-Torres, 44, both dead with gunshot wounds inside their home in the River Glen subdivision.

Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to investigate their deaths, as the incident involves a Fayetteville officer. The preliminary investigation “shows the couple died as the result of a murder-suicide,” the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Wednesday.

The preliminary autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office shows that the officer died from a single gunshot wound and his wife died as a result of “multiple gunshot wounds,” state authorities said. “Based on the preliminary investigation and the medical examiner’s preliminary findings, there is no reason to believe anyone else was involved and there is no reason to believe there is a threat to the community or to law enforcement,” the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said.

Tavarez-Rodriguez had been with the department since June 2021 and was a military veteran, Braden said. No further information is being released amid the investigation, the agency said.

The incident highlights the issue of domestic violence among law enforcement officers, which is a pervasive problem in the United States. A study by the National Center for Women and Policing found that two-thirds of police officer families experience domestic violence, compared to 10% of families in the general population. The study also found that police departments are often reluctant to address the issue, leading to a culture of silence and impunity.

Several high-profile cases of police officers committing domestic violence have made headlines in recent years, including the case of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering George Floyd in May 2020. Chauvin also had a history of domestic violence, including an incident where he choked his wife and hit her head against a wall.

In response to the issue, some police departments have implemented policies to address domestic violence among officers, including mandatory reporting and training on domestic violence. However, critics argue that these policies are not sufficient, and that systemic changes are needed to address the root causes of domestic violence among law enforcement officers.

The incident involving Tavarez-Rodriguez and Arroyo-Torres is a tragic reminder of the devastating impact of domestic violence, and the urgent need for measures to prevent and address it among law enforcement officers. It also underscores the importance of addressing the broader issue of police brutality and violence, which disproportionately affects marginalized communities and undermines public trust in law enforcement.

News Source : Meredith Deliso

Source Link :North Carolina cop found dead at home killed wife in murder-suicide: Officials/