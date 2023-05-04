murder-suicide Today : Oklahoma Police Report Murder-Suicide by Sex Offender Who Killed Wife and 5 Teenagers

A man who had served 17 years in prison for rape is believed to have shot and killed six people on a rural Oklahoma property before turning the gun on himself. The bodies were discovered while police were searching for two missing teens who were last seen travelling with the convicted sex offender, Jesse McFadden. Among the victims were McFadden’s wife, Holly Guess, 35, whom he married last year, and her three children, as well as Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, who were the two teens reported missing with McFadden.

All of the victims had been shot in the head one to three times with a 9-mm pistol. McFadden was also killed by a gunshot wound to the head. The bodies were found in two groups on the large wooded property, with Webster, Brewer, and one of the children’s bodies being found about 400 metres away from the home. Their bodies were spread out in a scene that was described as “staged,” though the police declined to elaborate further. McFadden’s wife and her three other children were found in a heavily wooded part of the property.

The gruesome scene was discovered on the same day that McFadden was to stand trial for charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography. McFadden was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in 2003 for first-degree rape. During his sentence, he was accused of using a contraband cellphone in 2016 to trade nude photos with a 16-year-old girl. Court records show McFadden was charged with the new crimes in 2017, during the prison sentence, after a relative of the victim alerted authorities.

Yet he was still freed in 2020 for the rape charge, three years early, in part for good behaviour. McFadden was rearrested a month after he was released in October 2020 for the child pornography and solicitation charges, but was released on US$25,000 bail.

The mother of McFadden’s wife claims he kept the family in the dark about his past, and they only learned about his criminal history a few months ago as his trial date on Monday loomed. Relatives of the victims were in disbelief by McFadden’s early release, especially in light of the seriousness of the new charges against him. Webster’s father said he allowed his 14-year-old to sleep over at the McFadden home not knowing anything about the man’s past. He was also shocked to hear that McFadden was let out of prison early.

There needs to be repercussions and somebody needs to be held accountable. They let a monster out,” Webster said. A spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said in a statement that McFadden was able to earn credits for things like behaviour and attitude and completing program and education assignments that were then applied after he served 85 per cent of his sentence. The statement did not address why McFadden was released despite facing new felony charges.

The tragedy highlights the need for better systems to protect individuals from repeat offenders. It is imperative to ensure that those who have served time for heinous crimes are not released into society without proper evaluation and monitoring. The victims of this tragedy have paid the ultimate price for the failure of the system to keep them safe. It is a significant loss that will be felt by their families and communities for years to come.

