“murder-suicide tragedy” today : Prosecutor states man killed 4 children, then set fire and shot himself

Prosecutor states man killed 4 children, set fire, and shot himself today 2023.

A Tennessee man shot and killed four children in his home before setting the property ablaze and shooting himself, according to District Attorney General Jared Effler. In a memorandum filed on Monday, Effler said that Charles Damon Aljumaily shot each child multiple times, while he himself was shot just once. The investigation found that Aljumaily had been complaining of having “a devil in his head attacking him” and had been feeling paranoid prior to the incident. No criminal charges will be filed as Aljumaily is deceased.

News Source : AP NEWS

