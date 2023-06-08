Murder suspect arrested after woman’s burnt body found

Posted on June 8, 2023

A 37-year-old man has been arrested by police in the Ohangwena region for murder, arson and obstructing justice. The man is alleged to have killed a woman and burned her body on Tuesday evening in the village of Opepela. The victim, Frieda Kashawa, aged 53, was found burnt beyond recognition inside a house. The suspect is due to appear in court on Friday. Ohangwena police crime investigation coordinator Zacharias Amakali has confirmed the incident.

News Source : The Namibian

