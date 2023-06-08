Murder suspect arrested after woman’s burnt body found

Frieda Kashawa : Murder suspect arrested after 53-year-old Frieda Kashawa burned to death

A 37-year-old man has been arrested by police in the Ohangwena region for murder, arson and obstructing justice. The man is alleged to have killed a woman and burned her body on Tuesday evening in the village of Opepela. The victim, Frieda Kashawa, aged 53, was found burnt beyond recognition inside a house. The suspect is due to appear in court on Friday. Ohangwena police crime investigation coordinator Zacharias Amakali has confirmed the incident.

Read Full story : Woman killed and burnt in Ohangwena /

News Source : The Namibian

Murder in Ohangwena Burnt body found in Ohangwena Police investigate woman’s death in Ohangwena Ohangwena crime scene: Woman killed and set on fire Justice sought for woman killed and burnt in Ohangwena