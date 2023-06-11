Murder suspect on the run after stabbing death of Youhanna Angok

Youhanna Angok : Suspect identified in stabbing death of Youhanna Angok in St Clair

On Sunday evening, Fanhbulleh was allegedly still on the run after fleeing the scene of a stabbing on a dirt bike. The attack was reportedly motivated by jealousy over the victim’s relationship. Fanhbulleh has a history of controlling behavior and aggression towards his ex-partner. Police released a photograph of Fanhbulleh and issued a warrant for his arrest on a murder charge. In an unrelated incident, Trekieye Williams was arrested and charged with stabbing a stranger on a bus in Darlinghurst. Williams had also allegedly attacked and robbed another man earlier in Bondi. In yet another incident, three teenagers were arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man in Tregear. Dylan Aldred was charged with murder, while Dylan Thompson and a 16-year-old girl were charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The teenagers were expected to appear in court on Sunday. Williams was refused bail at Parramatta court.

News Source : Perry Duffin

