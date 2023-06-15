Murder suspect sentenced to 21 years for crash that killed 6-year-old girl in Brooklyn Center

Hakeem Waheed Muhammad, the murder suspect who caused a fatal crash in Brooklyn Center. : Murder suspect sentenced to 21 years in prison for crash that killed 6-year-old girl in Brooklyn Center

A man who led Brooklyn Center police on a chase last July resulting in the death of a six-year-old girl and a traumatic brain injury for a 15-year-old girl, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison. Hakeem Waheed Muhammad, 29, pleaded guilty and was convicted on two counts: fleeing a police officer resulting in death and fleeing a police officer resulting in great bodily harm. Two other charges were dismissed, and he was given credit for 335 days. The chase began when two police officers located Muhammad, who was wanted for second-degree murder, in a dark gray Chevrolet Equinox. Muhammad sped away, driving at approximately 94 mph when he crashed into an SUV, carrying a mother and her five children. Muhammad’s second-degree murder case is still proceeding in court, with the trial set to begin on Oct. 2, 2023.

News Source : Jared Goyette

