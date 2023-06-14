“Steve Kent Ziegler” : Murder suspect Steve Kent Ziegler arrested in Jacksonville stabbing case

It has been reported that a murder suspect, Steve Kent Ziegler, has been arrested for his involvement in the stabbing of a 59-year-old man in the Paxon area on June 4. The incident occurred outside a pawn shop on Edgewood Avenue North near Commonwealth, and the victim was pronounced dead due to multiple stab wounds. The police have not disclosed the connection between the suspect and the victim. Duval County jail records confirm the suspect’s arrest.

Read Full story : Jail records show murder suspect in custody – Action News Jax /

News Source : Rich Jones

