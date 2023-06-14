murder, UConn student Zaid Deje Langs-Myers, dies in Hartford shooting

UConn Student Zaid Deje Langs-Myers Fatally Shot in Hartford During Apparent Attempted Robbery

Zaid Deje Langs-Myers, a 23-year-old University of Connecticut student, was tragically shot and killed in Hartford on Sunday night. According to police reports, Langs-Myers was the victim of an apparent attempted robbery.

Langs-Myers was a senior at UConn, majoring in both human rights and international studies. He was described as a passionate and dedicated student, who was actively involved in campus organizations and community service projects.

The incident occurred at around 8:45 pm on Sunday, in the area of Magnolia and Mather streets. Langs-Myers was found with a gunshot wound and was rushed to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are currently investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information to come forward. The UConn community is mourning the loss of Langs-Myers and has offered condolences to his family and loved ones.

Langs-Myers’ death is a tragic reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in our communities. It is a loss that will be deeply felt by all who knew and loved him.

