“Murdervictim Tung Duc Do, 43, identified in Steeles Avenue West shooting”

Tung Duc Do victim of Steeles Avenue West shooting : Man identified as murder victim: Tung Duc Do, 43

Tung Duc Do, a 43-year-old resident of Mississauga, has been identified as the man who was shot while in a vehicle on Steeles Avenue West last Monday morning. An accompanying image shows a gif of a murder victim.

Read Full story : Victim in Steeles Ave. shooting identified as Mississauga man, 43 /

News Source : Jane Stevenson

Steeles Ave shooting Mississauga man identified Victim identified in shooting Toronto crime news Gun violence in Canada