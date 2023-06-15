“Murdervictim Tung Duc Do, 43, identified in Steeles Avenue West shooting”

“Murdervictim Tung Duc Do, 43, identified in Steeles Avenue West shooting”

Tung Duc Do victim of Steeles Avenue West shooting : Man identified as murder victim: Tung Duc Do, 43

Tung Duc Do, a 43-year-old resident of Mississauga, has been identified as the man who was shot while in a vehicle on Steeles Avenue West last Monday morning. An accompanying image shows a gif of a murder victim.

News Source : Jane Stevenson

