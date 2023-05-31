Murgir Manso Vuna Recipe: Quick & Easy Chicken Curry Recipe – Short Video

Introduction:

Murgir manso vuna is a delicious Bengali chicken curry that is perfect for any occasion. This dish is made with a variety of spices and herbs that give it a unique flavor and aroma. In this article, we will be sharing a short video recipe for Murgir manso vuna along with some tips and tricks to make it perfect every time.

Ingredients:

To make Murgir manso vuna, you will need the following ingredients:

1 kg chicken

2 onions, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ginger paste

1 teaspoon garlic paste

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons mustard oil

1 bay leaf

2-3 green cardamom pods

2-3 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

2-3 black peppercorns

2-3 dried red chilies

1/2 cup water

Instructions:

Follow these simple steps to make Murgir manso vuna:

Step 1 – Heat mustard oil in a pan and add the bay leaf, cardamom pods, cloves, cinnamon stick, black peppercorns, and dried red chilies. Fry for a few seconds until fragrant.

Step 2 – Add the finely chopped onions and fry until golden brown.

Step 3 – Add the ginger paste and garlic paste and fry for a minute.

Step 4 – Add the cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well and fry for a minute.

Step 5 – Add the chicken pieces and mix well to coat the spices.

Step 6 – Add 1/2 cup of water and mix well.

Step 7 – Cover the pan and cook for 20-25 minutes on low heat.

Step 8 – Check the chicken for doneness and adjust seasoning if required.

Step 9 – Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice.

Tips and Tricks:

Here are some tips and tricks to make Murgir manso vuna perfect every time:

Use good quality chicken for best results.

Marinate the chicken in yogurt and spices for a few hours before cooking to make it more tender.

Use a heavy-bottomed pan to prevent burning of spices.

Fry the spices on low heat to prevent them from burning and becoming bitter.

Add water as necessary to prevent the curry from drying out.

Adjust seasoning according to your taste preference.

Garnish with coriander leaves for added flavor and aroma.

Conclusion:

Murgir manso vuna is a delicious and flavorful Bengali chicken curry that is perfect for any occasion. This dish is easy to make and can be customized according to your taste preference. Follow the simple recipe and tips and tricks provided in this article to make Murgir manso vuna perfect every time. So, go ahead and try this amazing dish today and impress your family and friends.

