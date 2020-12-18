Murray Burch Death -Dead – Obituary : former Millsaps Athletic trainer Murray Burch has Died .
former Millsaps Athletic trainer Murray Burch has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Sorry to hear we lost a great friend of the SCAC & SAA… former Millsaps Athletic trainer Murray Burch has passed away. Murray was a character. Always in a good mood and would help you anyway he could. Murray was a good man. #RIP pic.twitter.com/TocZbhj8kb
— Greg Mason (@centrebball) December 18, 2020
