Murray Burch Death -Dead – Obituary : former Millsaps Athletic trainer Murray Burch has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
former Millsaps Athletic trainer Murray Burch has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Greg Mason @centrebball Sorry to hear we lost a great friend of the SCAC & SAA… former Millsaps Athletic trainer Murray Burch has passed away. Murray was a character. Always in a good mood and would help you anyway he could. Murray was a good man. #RIP

