Murray Chotiner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Murray Chotiner, long time Nixon friend and mentor has Died .

By | January 31, 2021
0 Comment

 Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Murray Chotiner, long time Nixon friend and mentor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Watergate Day Of – 1974 @WatergateDayOf Murray Chotiner, long time Nixon friend and mentor, has passed away at age 64. Chotiner was known for his role in shaping Nixon’s famous Checkers Speech; he also was in charge of political espionage in the 1972 campaign hiring undercover volunteers for the McGovern campaign.

