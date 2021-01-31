Murray Chotiner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Murray Chotiner, long time Nixon friend and mentor has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Murray Chotiner, long time Nixon friend and mentor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Murray Chotiner, long time Nixon friend and mentor, has passed away at age 64. Chotiner was known for his role in shaping Nixon's famous Checkers Speech; he also was in charge of political espionage in the 1972 campaign hiring undercover volunteers for the McGovern campaign. pic.twitter.com/KAV4M1pQA6
— Watergate Day Of – 1974 (@WatergateDayOf) January 31, 2021
Watergate Day Of – 1974 @WatergateDayOf Murray Chotiner, long time Nixon friend and mentor, has passed away at age 64. Chotiner was known for his role in shaping Nixon’s famous Checkers Speech; he also was in charge of political espionage in the 1972 campaign hiring undercover volunteers for the McGovern campaign.
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.