Murray Weideman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : CollingwoodFC great Murray Weideman has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 17. 2021.
Vale @CollingwoodFC great Murray Weideman, who has died, aged 85. A remarkable, charismatic character. Great footballer & inspirational leader. The man who helped bring about 'The Miracle of '58'. Condolences to the Weideman family, including Mark & Sam. https://t.co/kOqVeJBujP
— Glenn McFarlane (@MaccaHeraldSun) February 18, 2021
Maureen Kirkwood
As a child we went to every Collingwood game even though we lived in Monbulk and had to get a bus to Fern Tree Gully a train into Melbourne and a tram to whatever ground it was. Murry Weideman was the captain. R.I.P. Murray. Sincere Condolences to his family and friends.
Lorraine Sheridan
My favourite player loved watching him play RIP Murray condolences to his family
Lucy Princi
Rest in Peace Murray , condolences to his family . Great Magpie .
Elizabeth Mclay
great Captain of Collingwood Football Club magnificent player condolences to his family. RIP MURRAY
Margaret Woodhouse
Great Magpie. I remember watching him so many times. Thanks for your sportsmanship and great gift to the game of footy! RIP
Maureen Lane
I Remember Murray playing basketball in the off season at the exhibition building and he always had time to say hello as he knew I was a huge Collingwood fan. A wonderful memory of a true Collingwood legend. Go ‘Pies!!
Maureen Lane
So sad to hear. If not for Murray we would not have stopped Melbourne equaling our 4 consecutive grand final wins. He was a favourite player of mine. Go ‘Pies!!
Jan Castle
RIP Murray Weideman. Watched you play many times in the day. Thankyou for the entertainment
Robyn Barker
Vale Murray Weideman so fortunate to have met and chatted with you.
A true Collingwood legend forever in our hearts.
Georges France
Very sad to hear of Murray passing has a child I saw him play and he was one of my heroes. Stood on beer cans at the MCG Has a child and watched the pies cause the biggest grand final
Murray Rex
I was named after him. RIP Murray Weideman. My dad died this year as well. Maybe you two could catch up and talk about the Pies. You were a favourite of his, obviously to name his son after you. I remember seeing you in the clubrooms after a Collingwood game one day and I remember thinking what a really big and great looking man, just like a movie star.I can picture it right now.
