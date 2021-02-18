Murray Weideman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : CollingwoodFC great Murray Weideman has Died .

CollingwoodFC great Murray Weideman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.

Vale @CollingwoodFC great Murray Weideman, who has died, aged 85. A remarkable, charismatic character. Great footballer & inspirational leader. The man who helped bring about 'The Miracle of '58'. Condolences to the Weideman family, including Mark & Sam. https://t.co/kOqVeJBujP

Tributes

Maureen Kirkwood

As a child we went to every Collingwood game even though we lived in Monbulk and had to get a bus to Fern Tree Gully a train into Melbourne and a tram to whatever ground it was. Murry Weideman was the captain. R.I.P. Murray. Sincere Condolences to his family and friends.



Lorraine Sheridan

My favourite player loved watching him play RIP Murray condolences to his family

Lucy Princi

Rest in Peace Murray , condolences to his family . Great Magpie .

Elizabeth Mclay

great Captain of Collingwood Football Club magnificent player condolences to his family. RIP MURRAY

Margaret Woodhouse

Great Magpie. I remember watching him so many times. Thanks for your sportsmanship and great gift to the game of footy! RIP

Maureen Lane

I Remember Murray playing basketball in the off season at the exhibition building and he always had time to say hello as he knew I was a huge Collingwood fan. A wonderful memory of a true Collingwood legend. Go ‘Pies!!

Maureen Lane

So sad to hear. If not for Murray we would not have stopped Melbourne equaling our 4 consecutive grand final wins. He was a favourite player of mine. Go ‘Pies!!

Jan Castle

RIP Murray Weideman. Watched you play many times in the day. Thankyou for the entertainment

Robyn Barker

Vale Murray Weideman so fortunate to have met and chatted with you.

A true Collingwood legend forever in our hearts.



Georges France

Very sad to hear of Murray passing has a child I saw him play and he was one of my heroes. Stood on beer cans at the MCG Has a child and watched the pies cause the biggest grand final

Murray Rex

I was named after him. RIP Murray Weideman. My dad died this year as well. Maybe you two could catch up and talk about the Pies. You were a favourite of his, obviously to name his son after you. I remember seeing you in the clubrooms after a Collingwood game one day and I remember thinking what a really big and great looking man, just like a movie star.I can picture it right now.