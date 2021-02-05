Musawenkosi Molefe Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Member of SAMA award-winning group Skwatta Kamp, Musawenkosi “Nish” Molefe has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021
Member of SAMA award-winning group Skwatta Kamp, Musawenkosi “Nish” Molefe has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
BREAKING NEWS: Member of SAMA award-winning group Skwatta Kamp, Musawenkosi “Nish” Molefe has passed away. According to a statement released, he died due to Covid-19 complications. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/jBGeLpJ1jQ
— Daily Sun (@dailysunsa) February 5, 2021
Daily Sun @dailysunsa BREAKING NEWS: Member of SAMA award-winning group Skwatta Kamp, Musawenkosi “Nish” Molefe has passed away. According to a statement released, he died due to Covid-19 complications. More details to follow.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.