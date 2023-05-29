“Mushroom brisket sandwich”: Recipe for a Brisket Sandwich with Mushrooms

Recipe from Richard Makin’s Anything You Can Cook I Can Cook Vegan
Introduction
Richard Makin’s cookbook, “Anything You Can Cook I Can Cook Vegan,” is a great resource for anyone looking to incorporate more plant-based meals into their diet. In this article, we will be sharing one of our favorite recipes from the book: Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 large carrot, peeled and grated
- 1 celery stalk, finely chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, finely chopped
- 1 can chopped tomatoes
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp dried basil
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 tsp sugar
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 cup vegetable broth
- 8 oz spaghetti
- Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
Instructions
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and sauté for 2-3 minutes, until the onion is translucent.
- Add the grated carrot, chopped celery, and red bell pepper to the skillet. Sauté for 5-7 minutes, until the vegetables are soft.
- Add the can of chopped tomatoes, dried oregano, dried basil, smoked paprika, tomato paste, sugar, salt, and pepper to the skillet. Stir everything together and let it simmer for 5 minutes.
- Add the vegetable broth to the skillet and stir everything together. Let the sauce simmer for another 10-15 minutes, until it has thickened slightly.
- While the sauce is simmering, cook the spaghetti according to the package instructions.
- Once the spaghetti is cooked, drain it and add it to the skillet with the sauce. Toss everything together so that the spaghetti is coated in the sauce.
- Garnish with chopped fresh parsley and serve hot.
Conclusion
This Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese recipe is a delicious and easy way to incorporate more plant-based meals into your diet. Richard Makin’s cookbook, “Anything You Can Cook I Can Cook Vegan,” is full of tasty recipes like this one that will help you eat more healthfully and sustainably. Give this recipe a try and see how delicious vegan cooking can be!
