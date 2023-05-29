“Mushroom brisket sandwich”: Recipe for a Brisket Sandwich with Mushrooms

Recipe from Richard Makin’s Anything You Can Cook I Can Cook Vegan

Introduction

Richard Makin’s cookbook, “Anything You Can Cook I Can Cook Vegan,” is a great resource for anyone looking to incorporate more plant-based meals into their diet. In this article, we will be sharing one of our favorite recipes from the book: Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese.

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 large carrot, peeled and grated

1 celery stalk, finely chopped

1 red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 can chopped tomatoes

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried basil

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp sugar

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup vegetable broth

8 oz spaghetti

Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Instructions

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and sauté for 2-3 minutes, until the onion is translucent. Add the grated carrot, chopped celery, and red bell pepper to the skillet. Sauté for 5-7 minutes, until the vegetables are soft. Add the can of chopped tomatoes, dried oregano, dried basil, smoked paprika, tomato paste, sugar, salt, and pepper to the skillet. Stir everything together and let it simmer for 5 minutes. Add the vegetable broth to the skillet and stir everything together. Let the sauce simmer for another 10-15 minutes, until it has thickened slightly. While the sauce is simmering, cook the spaghetti according to the package instructions. Once the spaghetti is cooked, drain it and add it to the skillet with the sauce. Toss everything together so that the spaghetti is coated in the sauce. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley and serve hot.

Conclusion

This Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese recipe is a delicious and easy way to incorporate more plant-based meals into your diet. Richard Makin’s cookbook, “Anything You Can Cook I Can Cook Vegan,” is full of tasty recipes like this one that will help you eat more healthfully and sustainably. Give this recipe a try and see how delicious vegan cooking can be!

