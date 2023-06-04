“Mushroom Gravy Veggie Burger”: Recipe for Veggie Burger Steak topped with Mushroom Gravy

Veggie Burger Steak with Mushroom Gravy Recipe

Introduction

Veggie burgers are a great alternative to traditional meat burgers. Not only are they healthier, but they are also better for the environment. This veggie burger steak with mushroom gravy recipe is perfect for those who are looking for a hearty and filling meal that is both meatless and delicious.

Ingredients

4 veggie burger patties

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

8 oz. mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups vegetable broth

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

Instructions

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes, until the onion is translucent. Add the mushrooms and cook for 5-7 minutes, until the mushrooms are tender and browned. Sprinkle the flour over the mushroom mixture and stir to combine. Gradually pour in the vegetable broth, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens. Season with salt and black pepper. Meanwhile, cook the veggie burger patties according to package instructions. Place the veggie burger patties on a plate and spoon the mushroom gravy over the top. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve.

Conclusion

This veggie burger steak with mushroom gravy recipe is a delicious and filling meal that is perfect for vegetarians and meat-lovers alike. The mushroom gravy adds a rich and savory flavor to the veggie burgers, making them an excellent substitute for traditional meat burgers. Give this recipe a try and enjoy a tasty and healthy meal!

