“Mushroom recipe”: A Delicious Recipe for Pepper Mushroom by Masterchef Gujju Ben I Spicy Mushroom Vegetable Dish I માસ્ટરચેફ ગુજ્જુ બેન દ્વારા સ્વાદિષ્ટ કાળી મિર્ચ મશરૂમ રેસીપી I મરી મશરૂમ નુ શાક

Tasty Pepper Mushroom Recipe by Masterchef Gujju Ben

Introduction

Mushrooms are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. Their unique earthy flavor and meaty texture make them a favorite among vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Masterchef Gujju Ben has come up with a delicious recipe for pepper mushroom that is sure to tantalize your taste buds. This dish is easy to prepare and can be served as a side dish or as a main course.

Ingredients

500 grams of mushrooms

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

1 green bell pepper, finely chopped

1 red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

1 teaspoon of coriander powder

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of red chili powder

1 teaspoon of garam masala

2 tablespoons of oil

Salt to taste

Instructions

Wash the mushrooms, pat them dry and cut them into small pieces. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Let them sizzle for a few seconds. Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy. Add chopped bell peppers and sauté for a few minutes. Add coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and garam masala. Mix well. Add the chopped mushrooms and mix well. Cook for 5-7 minutes until the mushrooms are cooked through. Finally, add salt to taste and mix well. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

Health Benefits

Mushrooms are a low-calorie food that is high in fiber and protein. They are also a good source of vitamins and minerals such as vitamin D, potassium, and selenium. Bell peppers, on the other hand, are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. This dish is a healthy and nutritious way to incorporate mushrooms and bell peppers into your diet.

Conclusion

Masterchef Gujju Ben’s tasty pepper mushroom recipe is a delicious and healthy way to enjoy mushrooms. The dish is easy to prepare and can be served as a side dish or as a main course. It is rich in fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals that are essential for a healthy diet. So, go ahead and try this recipe today. Your taste buds will thank you!

Mushroom recipes Indian vegetarian recipes Spicy dishes Chef Gujju Ben recipes Pepper-based recipes

News Source : Gujju Ben na Nasta

Source Link :Tasty Pepper Mushroom recipe by Masterchef Gujju Ben I काली मिर्च मशरूम की सब्जी I મરી મશરૂમ નુ શાક/