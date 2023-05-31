“Mushroom recipe”: A Delicious Recipe for Pepper Mushroom by Masterchef Gujju Ben I Spicy Mushroom Vegetable Dish I માસ્ટરચેફ ગુજ્જુ બેન દ્વારા સ્વાદિષ્ટ કાળી મિર્ચ મશરૂમ રેસીપી I મરી મશરૂમ નુ શાક

Posted on May 31, 2023

Tasty Pepper Mushroom Recipe by Masterchef Gujju Ben

Introduction

Mushrooms are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. Their unique earthy flavor and meaty texture make them a favorite among vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Masterchef Gujju Ben has come up with a delicious recipe for pepper mushroom that is sure to tantalize your taste buds. This dish is easy to prepare and can be served as a side dish or as a main course.

Ingredients

  • 500 grams of mushrooms
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 2 tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 1 green bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 1 red bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon of coriander powder
  • 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder
  • 1 teaspoon of red chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon of garam masala
  • 2 tablespoons of oil
  • Salt to taste

Instructions

  1. Wash the mushrooms, pat them dry and cut them into small pieces.
  2. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Let them sizzle for a few seconds.
  3. Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.
  4. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy.
  5. Add chopped bell peppers and sauté for a few minutes.
  6. Add coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and garam masala. Mix well.
  7. Add the chopped mushrooms and mix well. Cook for 5-7 minutes until the mushrooms are cooked through.
  8. Finally, add salt to taste and mix well.
  9. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

Health Benefits

Mushrooms are a low-calorie food that is high in fiber and protein. They are also a good source of vitamins and minerals such as vitamin D, potassium, and selenium. Bell peppers, on the other hand, are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. This dish is a healthy and nutritious way to incorporate mushrooms and bell peppers into your diet.

Conclusion

Masterchef Gujju Ben’s tasty pepper mushroom recipe is a delicious and healthy way to enjoy mushrooms. The dish is easy to prepare and can be served as a side dish or as a main course. It is rich in fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals that are essential for a healthy diet. So, go ahead and try this recipe today. Your taste buds will thank you!

  1. Mushroom recipes
  2. Indian vegetarian recipes
  3. Spicy dishes
  4. Chef Gujju Ben recipes
  5. Pepper-based recipes

News Source : Gujju Ben na Nasta
Source Link :Tasty Pepper Mushroom recipe by Masterchef Gujju Ben I काली मिर्च मशरूम की सब्जी I મરી મશરૂમ નુ શાક/

Post Views: 6

Leave a Reply