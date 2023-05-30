Mushroom White Sauce Pasta Recipe: Deliciously Easy White Sauce Mushroom Pasta Recipe – A Must-Try Pasta Dish!

White Sauce Mushroom Pasta Recipe

If you’re looking for an easy and delicious pasta recipe, look no further than this white sauce mushroom pasta recipe. With a creamy white sauce and savory mushrooms, this pasta dish is sure to satisfy your taste buds.

Ingredients

1 pound pasta

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

2 cups milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta according to the package directions. While the pasta is cooking, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms to the skillet and cook until they release their liquid and are browned, about 10 minutes. In a separate saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Stir in the flour and cook for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in the milk and cook, stirring constantly, until the sauce thickens, about 5 minutes. Stir in the salt, black pepper, and Parmesan cheese. Drain the pasta and return it to the pot. Add the mushroom mixture and white sauce and stir to combine. Divide the pasta among bowls and sprinkle with chopped parsley before serving.

Variations

This white sauce mushroom pasta recipe is versatile and can be customized to your liking. Here are some variations:

Chicken and Mushroom Pasta

Add diced cooked chicken to the mushroom mixture for a heartier pasta dish.

Spinach and Mushroom Pasta

Stir in a few handfuls of fresh baby spinach to the mushroom mixture for added nutrients and color.

Tomato and Mushroom Pasta

Replace the white sauce with a can of diced tomatoes for a tangy twist on this pasta dish.

Conclusion

This white sauce mushroom pasta recipe is easy to make and so delicious. With a creamy white sauce and flavorful mushrooms, it’s sure to become a family favorite. Try out the variations for even more ways to enjoy this pasta dish.

