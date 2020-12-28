Music Director, Michael Jarvis Death -Obituary – Dead : Music Director, Michael Jarvis has Died .

Bambie Maree December 26 at 10:07 PM · We are stunned and so greatly saddened at the news that our outstanding and so very lovely Music Director, Michael Jarvis has died. Christmas Day 2020. What a day to enter the realm of the music of the spheres! We had far, far, far too shart a time to learn from you. We loved your impish ways and your extraordinary knowledge, and exceeding talent. Your love for the music was astounding and it inspired us all. We have lost a treasure. Heaven's gain! Teach us to sing again, Lord. For Carolyn, our grief cannot soothe you. But we wish it could. Rest in Peace, Michael, rest in the Arms of where all heavenly music is born!