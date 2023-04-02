Music icon Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, dies.

At the age of 71, Ryuichi Sakamoto, the musical icon who defied genres, has passed away.

The world of music has lost a true pioneer and legend with the passing of Ryuichi Sakamoto at the age of 71. His genre-defying music and innovative approach to composition have had a profound impact on the industry and inspired countless musicians throughout the years.

Sakamoto was born in Tokyo in 1952 and began studying music at an early age. He later attended the Tokyo National University of Fine Arts and Music, where he honed his skills as a composer and pianist. His first major success came in 1978 with the release of his album “Thousand Knives”, which was one of the first examples of electronic music to come out of Japan.

Over the next few decades, Sakamoto continued to push the boundaries of music with his eclectic mix of genres, incorporating elements of classical, rock, electronic, and traditional Japanese music into his work. He collaborated with a wide range of musicians, including David Bowie, Brian Eno, Iggy Pop, and Alva Noto, and his music has been featured in numerous films and television shows.

In addition to his music, Sakamoto was also known for his activism and philanthropy. He was a vocal critic of nuclear power and advocated for environmental issues, and he was heavily involved in disaster relief efforts following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan.

Sakamoto’s legacy will live on through his extensive body of work and the countless artists he has influenced over the years. His innovative spirit and unwillingness to conform to conventional musical norms have left an indelible mark on the industry, and he will be greatly missed by fans and colleagues alike.

As the music world mourns the passing of a true legend, we can take comfort in the fact that Sakamoto’s music will continue to inspire and captivate listeners for generations to come. Rest in peace, Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Source : @VanityFair

The genre-defying musical giant Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at age 71. https://t.co/FGqdqXlQiC — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 2, 2023

