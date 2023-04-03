Music icon Seymour Stein dies at 80.

At the age of 80, Seymour Stein, a legendary executive who signed numerous iconic musicians such as Madonna, Ramones, and Talking Heads, among others, has passed away.

The music industry has lost a legend with the passing of Seymour Stein at the age of 80. Stein was a pioneering executive who played a significant role in shaping the careers of some of the biggest names in music, including Madonna, the Ramones, and Talking Heads, among others. His passing leaves a void in the music world that will be difficult to fill.

Throughout his illustrious career, Stein made a name for himself by discovering and nurturing some of the most innovative and boundary-pushing acts in the industry. His keen ear for talent and genuine love for music allowed him to build strong relationships with artists, earning their trust and respect as he helped them achieve unprecedented levels of success.

Stein’s legacy is a testament to his dedication and unwavering commitment to the artists he worked with. He was known for his ability to recognize a hit song and his willingness to take risks on new talent, knowing that sometimes it takes someone with a fresh perspective and unique sound to truly shake up the industry.

Many of Stein’s proteges have shared their sadness and condolences since news of his passing spread, expressing their gratitude for the impact he had on their lives and careers. Madonna, who Stein famously signed to Sire Records in the 1980s, tweeted a heartfelt message in tribute to her former mentor, saying that his belief in her was “life-changing.”

Stein’s influence can still be felt throughout the music industry today, as artists continue to draw inspiration from the groundbreaking work he did with some of the industry’s most iconic acts. His passing is a reminder of the importance of recognizing and supporting new talent in the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry.

As we say goodbye to Seymour Stein, we are left with a rich legacy of music and an appreciation for the tremendous impact he had on the industry he loved so much. His passing is a loss for us all, but his spirit and passion for great music will live on forever.

Source : @SPIN

Legendary executive Seymour Stein, who signed Madonna, Ramones, and the Talking Heads among many more, has died at the age of 80https://t.co/D4I0aZCl5Z — SPIN (@SPIN) April 3, 2023

Legendary executive Seymour Stein, who signed Madonna, Ramones, and the Talking Heads among many more, has died at the age of 80https://t.co/D4I0aZCl5Z — SPIN (@SPIN) April 3, 2023