“Music NFTs”: A comprehensive guide to understanding music NFTs

A Big Surprise for Music Fans: AI Creates Viral Song Featuring Drake and The Weeknd

Music fans were in for a big surprise when a new song that sounded like Drake and The Weeknd went viral. However, there was a catch – the song was created by artificial intelligence (AI). The song, titled “Heart on My Sleeve,” quickly gained millions of views on popular music platforms such as TikTok, Spotify, and YouTube. But the record label behind the two artists, Universal Music Group (UMG), was not happy about the use of AI-generated vocals to simulate their music.

The Backlash Against AI Music

UMG flexed its muscle and forced the song featuring some of its biggest artists to be removed from Spotify and TikTok. The label also reportedly sent letters to other music streaming platforms like Apple Music, requesting that they block AI tools from training their models on the melodies and lyrics of UMG artists. This move sparked a crusade against AI music, with many arguing that it threatens the creative integrity of the music industry.

Les Borsai Weighs In

Les Borsai, the co-founder of Wave Financial, a company that invests in music royalties, recently joined the discussion on the topic. He believes that AI-generated music is not necessarily a threat to the music industry, but rather a new tool for artists to explore.

Borsai points out that AI music has been around for a while, and many artists have already experimented with it in their music. For example, David Bowie used an AI program to generate lyrics for his final album, “Blackstar.”

The Potential of AI-Generated Music

Borsai also notes that AI-generated music has the potential to democratize the music industry. With AI, artists can create music without the need for expensive equipment or a recording studio. This means that more people can have access to creating music, which could lead to more innovative and diverse sounds.

Moreover, AI-generated music could also help artists save time and effort in the creative process. By using AI to generate melodies or lyrics, artists can focus more on the production and arrangement of their music.

The Future of AI Music

While the backlash against AI music continues, it is clear that this technology is here to stay. As AI continues to evolve, it will undoubtedly play a significant role in the music industry. However, it remains to be seen how artists and record labels will adapt to this new tool and what impact it will have on the creative process.

In the end, it is up to the music industry to decide whether AI-generated music is a threat or an opportunity. But one thing is for sure – the viral success of “Heart on My Sleeve” has shown that AI music has the potential to capture the attention of millions of fans.

