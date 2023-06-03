“Music sensing gaming desk” : EUREKA ERGONOMIC 60-Inch L Shaped Gaming Desk with Music-Sensing RGB LED Lights, Reversible Top, Cup and Headset Holder, and Smart App Control for Home Office and Studio Use.

EUREKA ERGONOMIC Gaming Desk with Music-Sensing RGB LED Lights and Glass Top, 60-Inch L-Shaped Reversible Design for Home Office, Corner Computer Studio Table, and Gifts – Includes GTG L60 with Cup and Headset Socket Holder, and Smart APP Control.



The EUREKA ERGONOMIC Music Sensing RGB LED Lights Glass Gaming Desk is a revolutionary product that is a must-have for any gamer or music enthusiast. The desk comes equipped with 27 music sync modes that allow you to infuse your gaming experience with synced RGB lighting. The multicolor static mode, 10-spectrum cycle mode, and sleep mode are also equipped with this desk. The music sensibility, color changing speed, and light intensity are all adjustable, providing a comfortable visual treat. The desk is equipped with smart APP control that is available for both Android and IOS, making it easy to control the LED lights with your smartphone.

The large reversible L-shaped desk is designed to fit in any corner of your home, office, or studio. The desk can be installed in left or right side shape depending on your space. Its 60-inch large size (60″W x 40″ 2/8″D x 30″H) allows you to arrange your gaming monitors, keyboard, and other gaming gears according to your needs. The innovative frame design with a hidden strengthened structure provides even larger space under the desk for legrest and storage. The desk is made of 6mm thick, deep tempered glass desktop that is waterproof and heat-resistant. The custom-grade carbon steel frame with premium powder-coated protective finish ensures sturdy and durable performance. The strengthened structure bears a higher load of up to 155 LBS.

The EUREKA ERGONOMIC Music Sensing RGB LED Lights Glass Gaming Desk also comes with accessories upgrades. The LIMITED COD RGB Mouse Pad is included now! The cup holder, headphone hook, power strip holder, and cable ties are also included. The desk is designed to be eco-friendly, with only EPA TSCA Title VI and CARB Phrase Ⅱ certified eco-friendly healthy material adopted. This desk comes with a risk-free guarantee of 5 years of limited warranty. Feel free to contact our 24-hour US-based customer service with any questions or concerns.

In conclusion, the EUREKA ERGONOMIC Music Sensing RGB LED Lights Glass Gaming Desk is a revolutionary product that is a must-have for any gamer or music enthusiast. This desk provides a comfortable visual treat with adjustable music sensibility, color changing speed, and light intensity. The large reversible L-shaped desk is designed to fit in any corner of your home, office, or studio. The desk is equipped with smart APP control that is available for both Android and IOS, making it easy to control the LED lights with your smartphone. The desk is eco-friendly, sturdy, and durable, making it a reliable support for all your gaming needs.



