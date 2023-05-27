“Music Therapy for Drug and Alcohol Treatment”: Gratitude Lodge: How Music Therapy Can Enhance Drug and Alcohol Treatment

Gratitude Lodge: Using Music Therapy to Enhance Addiction Recovery

Gratitude Lodge is a drug and alcohol rehab center that provides evidence-based treatment methods to their clients. One of the unique approaches they use is music therapy, which has been proven to have numerous mental and physical health benefits that can be extremely helpful for those in recovery from addiction.

Music therapy is a form of therapy that uses music to address physical, emotional, cognitive, and social needs. It has been proven to reduce stress, improve mood, and reduce muscle tension. It also promotes self-regulation, self-reflection, and motivation. Music therapy can be beneficial for one’s recovery journey by preventing relapse, as it can be healing and motivating for clients.

According to Gratitude Lodge’s Music Therapist, Megan Brown, “Music therapy is a great way for clients to express themselves and also for them to have fun. Clients don’t have to be extremely talented at music to do music therapy. It’s free from pressures, and clients can let go of any stresses they experience on a given day.”

Music therapy helps to express unconscious thoughts, and it can create a strong community with other people in recovery as they engage with music together. Gratitude Lodge uses music therapy so that a deeper sense of connection with oneself can be made.

Mark Williams, the Executive Director of Gratitude Lodge, states, “We feel it’s important to provide an opportunity for the people in our program to engage in music therapy because it allows them to find healthy coping mechanisms to deal with complex emotions and experiences. It’s a great creative outlet as well, clients can discover themselves and what brings them joy.”

Studies have shown a positive relationship between music therapy and 12-step programs. When treatment centers use the two, it can decrease clients’ chances of relapse. There are various types of music therapy, including listening, singing, playing, creating, dancing, and discussing music. It does not require musical talent to participate in music therapy.

Gratitude Lodge is a drug and alcohol rehab center in Orange County that offers treatment centers in Newport Beach and Long Beach. They offer various evidence-based treatment methods with an expert staff, providing a supportive and peaceful environment to treat addiction. Gratitude Lodge works to ensure that all clients get the help they need and deserve to fight back against addiction and live a healthy lifestyle filled with gratitude, helping them appreciate each and every day.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, Gratitude Lodge offers music therapy and other treatment options. You can call them at 888-861-1658 or visit their website at www.gratitudelodge.com for more information. Take the first step towards a healthier and happier life today.

