“Music Waste artist discovery”: Find Your Next Favorite Artist at Music Waste Festival This Weekend

The 29th Annual Music Waste Festival Returns to Vancouver

The Music Waste festival is set to return to Vancouver for its 29th year, running from June 1 to 4. The festival will feature four days of programming at various independent venues across the city, including Green Auto on Pandora Street and Red Gate on Main Street.

The festival’s organizing committee member, Raasika Gaugler, tells the Straight in a Zoom interview that attendees can hop around the different venues and catch a variety of performers. Music Waste was originally created as a protest to Music West in New Westminster in the ’90s. Bands had to pay an application fee to be considered for Music West, making it difficult for struggling musicians who just wanted to perform on stage.

Gaugler explains, “One year, a bunch of the bands that didn’t get in were like, ‘This is ridiculous, we just have to spend money to apply to this festival that we didn’t get into, screw that!’ So they made their own festival, and they called it Music Waste—like a spin-off of Music West.”

Now almost 30 years later, Music Waste is the only festival left standing. The festival remains volunteer-run, with profits from ticket sales going to the artists and the operational costs needed to keep the festival running. Gaugler, who joined the committee right as COVID-19 hit, helped plan a virtual festival last year. She is now in her third year on the committee and is in charge of programming.

The Line-Up

The festival received over 300 band submissions, vying for just 60 performance slots. A 30-person volunteer listening committee went through as many submissions as possible and provided feedback to the festival organizers, who made the final decision at a listening party.

The organizing committee made sure to include a variety of ages and genres in the final line-up, with a focus on discovering new and emerging artists. The youngest musician at the festival is just 17 years old. The festival has also grown over the years to include Music Video Waste and Art Waste.

Music Video Waste includes a screening of music videos collected by one of the organizers, Schnüdlbug, while Art Waste is coordinated by festival organizer and tattoo artist Baby. Art Waste will be interspersed between live performances, visual art installations, and tattoo pop-ups.

The Challenges and Rewards

Gaugler finds creating a balanced line-up that works with everyone’s scheduling constraints challenging. However, the most rewarding part is being able to see everything come together and meet the bands. She is especially excited for indie pop artist nina joon, who she had never heard of until the submission process.

Mo1e, a UBC band, played its first-ever show at Music Waste 2022 and will be returning this year. Gaugler enthuses, “Everyone in the audience had so much fun, the band had so much fun, and we’ve seen them a lot since then. It’s just so nice for us to see how excited they were and that we gave them the opportunity to play their first show.”

Tickets and Information

The festival pass costs $30 and can be purchased online. Individual venue tickets are $10 or pay what you can. More information about the festival can be found on the Music Waste website.

Music Waste festival Independent artists Vancouver music scene Emerging musicians Local music events

News Source : The Georgia Straight

Source Link :Discover your new favourite artist at Music Waste this weekend/