Mustachio Van Trulio Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Famous crypto-magician Mustachio Van Trulio has Died .
Famous crypto-magician Mustachio Van Trulio has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Famous crypto-magician Mustachio Van Trulio has died after recent stunt.
The performer, always riding the cutting edge, was quoted saying "there is only one way to be TRULY DECENTRALIZED" before cutting himself in half.#DeFi #magic #trustless #tragic
— DNN – The Dragon News Network (@WatchDNN) January 24, 2021
