“mustard health benefits”: Experts weigh in on whether mustard is a true health panacea

Welcome to TikTok Debunked, a new series where Yahoo Canada takes a closer look at popular TikTok trends surrounding health, beauty, and food. In this article, we will debunk the viral trend that highlights the supposed health benefits of mustard. While many celebrities and athletes have backed this trend, claiming that it helps them relieve cramps and promote immunity, we will examine whether mustard is really a health cure-all or not.

The Claim – and How it Started

The trend started when TikToker @paulybweightloss went viral for posting a video that highlighted why he thinks mustard is a superfood. He claimed that mustard can relieve muscle cramps and spasms, help respiratory disorders, cure body aches, prevent bad breath, fight cancer, promote heart health, aid metabolism, and strengthen bones. He suggested consuming one tablespoon of mustard per day and observing the difference it makes to your health. Since then, the tag “mustard health benefits” has amassed thousands of videos on TikTok, with users either posting about how they think mustard has helped their health or how they think it’s a healthy food to eat in general.

Expert Opinion

To get an expert’s opinion on the trend, Yahoo Canada interviewed dietitian Abbey Sharp and a media representative from Health Canada. Sharp was skeptical about the viral clip and urged viewers to be aware of overblown health trends, even if they are a tasty addition to meals. She said, “Drinking condiments seems like a strange way to meet your nutrient needs… A lot of the claims around mustard like ‘curing cancer’ are obviously sensationalized. But mustard is one of the most low calorie and nutrient-dense condiments, so I think there’s value in incorporating it into meals if you enjoy it.”

Sharp added that although mustard seeds are rich in disease-fighting antioxidants, you’d have to consume an excessive amount of mustard to actually see measurable health outcomes. “We have no research on consumable prepared mustard and these health outcomes, so we have no idea what the dose would need to be to reach these health benefits,” she explained. Health Canada agrees with the dietitian, and believes Canadians should instead follow Canada’s food guide and make healthy dietary changes that they can maintain.

Debunked

Ultimately, while mustard contains antioxidants like glucosinolates, which can help reduce inflammation, experts like Sharp are hesitant to add a bottle of mustard to their next grocery list. “I wouldn’t recommend squirting it into your mouth every day. This also would likely be hard on your teeth due to the vinegar content. I think a tablespoon of yellow mustard is very unlikely to move the needle on any health parameters,” Sharp concluded. As a result of the expert opinions, Yahoo Canada has debunked this TikTok trend.

Conclusion

While mustard can be a tasty and versatile condiment, it is not a health cure-all. Both Health Canada and a registered dietitian want people to know that while mustard does contain antioxidants and is nutrient-dense, consuming one tablespoon a day is unlikely to give you any real benefit. Instead, Canadians should focus on eating a variety of healthy foods and limiting highly processed foods to maintain their wellness.

Health benefits of mustard Is mustard good for you? Mustard as a natural remedy Evidence for mustard’s health benefits Exploring the claims about mustard as a cure-all

News Source : Julia Ranney

Source Link :Is mustard really a health cure-all? We asked experts/