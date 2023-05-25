Mutilated body found in Alabama identified as Jeffrey Douglas Kimzy, a missing Southern California man for 26 years

Jeffrey Douglas Kimzy, victim of brutal homicide in rural Alabama. : Mutilated body found in Alabama identified as Jeffrey Douglas Kimzy after 26 years of investigation and pursuit of multiple people of interest in the case.

A man’s body, which was found mutilated in rural Alabama over 26 years ago, has been identified as Jeffrey Douglas Kimzy, a Southern California man who went missing when he was 20 years old. The body was discovered in Union Grove, Alabama, in April 1997, and the victim’s head, hands, and feet had been removed to prevent identification. The case’s detectives could not identify the victim due to the condition of the body. However, in 2019, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office contacted Parabon NanoLabs, a genealogical research and DNA technology company, which utilized DNA phenotyping to identify the victim’s physical characteristics. The new information allowed investigators to identify the victim positively. The Sheriff’s Office has also identified multiple people of interest in the case and is pursuing new leads to solve the murder. Many detectives who were originally assigned to the case are still with the agency and are eager to see justice served.

