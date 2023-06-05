“Mutton biryani recipe”: “Bachelor’s Biryani: Quick and Easy 1/4 kg Mutton Biryani Recipe Cooked in a Pressure Cooker”

Easy Mutton Biryani Recipe – Perfect Bachelor’s Biryani

Introduction

Mutton biryani is a popular dish in India, Pakistan, and other South Asian countries. It is a delicious and hearty meal that is perfect for any occasion. Biryani is made using a blend of spices, rice, and meat, and it is cooked until the flavors meld together, creating an irresistible aroma and taste.

If you are a bachelor or just starting to learn cooking, this easy mutton biryani recipe is perfect for you. It requires only a few ingredients and can be cooked in a cooker, making it a quick and effortless meal.

Ingredients

1/4 kg mutton

1 cup basmati rice

2 onions, sliced

2 tomatoes, chopped

2 green chilies, chopped

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 tablespoon biryani masala

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking

Instructions

Step 1: Wash the rice and soak it in water for 30 minutes. Drain the water and keep the rice aside.

Step 2: In a cooker, heat oil and add cumin seeds. Once the seeds start to sizzle, add sliced onions and fry until golden brown.

Step 3: Add chopped tomatoes, green chilies, and ginger-garlic paste. Cook until the tomatoes are soft and mushy.

Step 4: Add mutton to the cooker and mix well. Add biryani masala, turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and garam masala. Mix the spices well with the mutton.

Step 5: Add salt to taste and mix well. Cover the cooker and cook for about 15 minutes or until the mutton is cooked.

Step 6: In a separate pot, boil water and add the soaked rice. Cook the rice until it is 80% done. Drain the rice and keep it aside.

Step 7: Once the mutton is cooked, add the cooked rice to the cooker. Layer the rice on top of the mutton, making sure it is evenly spread. Sprinkle some fried onions on top of the rice.

Step 8: Cover the cooker with a tight lid and cook on low flame for 10-15 minutes or until the rice is fully cooked.

Step 9: Once the biryani is cooked, turn off the flame and let it rest for 5 minutes. Serve hot with raita or salad.

Conclusion

This easy mutton biryani recipe is perfect for bachelors or anyone who wants to make a quick and delicious meal. It is a one-pot meal that can be cooked in a cooker, making it hassle-free. The blend of spices used in this recipe gives the biryani an authentic flavor and aroma. Serve it hot with raita or salad, and enjoy the flavorful and hearty meal.

