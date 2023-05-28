“Mutton Kala Bhuna recipe”: Simple Mutton Kala Bhuna Recipe for Quick Preparation

Mutton Kala Bhuna | Easy Mutton Recipe
Mutton Kala Bhuna is a spicy and flavorful dish that is common in the Indian subcontinent. It is a perfect dish for those who love spicy food and want to try something new. The dish is made with tender mutton pieces that are cooked with a blend of spices and herbs. The dish is easy to make and can be prepared in under an hour.
Ingredients
- 500g mutton
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- 1 tsp ginger paste
- 1 tsp garlic paste
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp red chili powder
- 1 tsp garam masala powder
- 3-4 tbsp oil
- Salt to taste
- Water as required
- Coriander leaves for garnishing
Method
- Heat oil in a pan and add chopped onions. Fry until the onions turn golden brown.
- Add ginger and garlic paste and fry for 2-3 minutes.
- Add mutton pieces to the pan and fry for 5-6 minutes until they are browned on all sides.
- Add cumin, coriander, turmeric, red chili, and salt to the pan and mix well.
- Add water to the pan and cover it with a lid. Cook on low flame for about 30-35 minutes or until the mutton is tender and cooked through.
- Add garam masala powder and mix well. Cook for another 2-3 minutes.
- Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with naan or rice.
Tips
- Marinating the mutton in yogurt and spices for a few hours before cooking will make it even more tender and flavorful.
- You can adjust the spice level according to your preference by adding more or less red chili powder.
- If you want a thicker gravy, you can reduce the amount of water used while cooking.
- Serve with sliced onions and lemon wedges for added flavor.
Conclusion
Mutton Kala Bhuna is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for any occasion. The blend of spices and herbs used in this recipe gives the dish a unique and flavorful taste that is sure to impress your taste buds. Whether you are a fan of spicy food or just looking to try something new, this dish is definitely worth a try. So go ahead and give it a go, and enjoy the mouth-watering flavors of Mutton Kala Bhuna!
