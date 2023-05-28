“Mutton Kala Bhuna recipe”: Simple Mutton Kala Bhuna Recipe for Quick Preparation

Mutton Kala Bhuna | Easy Mutton Recipe

Mutton Kala Bhuna is a spicy and flavorful dish that is common in the Indian subcontinent. It is a perfect dish for those who love spicy food and want to try something new. The dish is made with tender mutton pieces that are cooked with a blend of spices and herbs. The dish is easy to make and can be prepared in under an hour.

Ingredients

500g mutton

2 onions, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

3-4 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Water as required

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Method

Heat oil in a pan and add chopped onions. Fry until the onions turn golden brown. Add ginger and garlic paste and fry for 2-3 minutes. Add mutton pieces to the pan and fry for 5-6 minutes until they are browned on all sides. Add cumin, coriander, turmeric, red chili, and salt to the pan and mix well. Add water to the pan and cover it with a lid. Cook on low flame for about 30-35 minutes or until the mutton is tender and cooked through. Add garam masala powder and mix well. Cook for another 2-3 minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with naan or rice.

Tips

Marinating the mutton in yogurt and spices for a few hours before cooking will make it even more tender and flavorful.

You can adjust the spice level according to your preference by adding more or less red chili powder.

If you want a thicker gravy, you can reduce the amount of water used while cooking.

Serve with sliced onions and lemon wedges for added flavor.

Conclusion

Mutton Kala Bhuna is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for any occasion. The blend of spices and herbs used in this recipe gives the dish a unique and flavorful taste that is sure to impress your taste buds. Whether you are a fan of spicy food or just looking to try something new, this dish is definitely worth a try. So go ahead and give it a go, and enjoy the mouth-watering flavors of Mutton Kala Bhuna!

Mutton Kala Bhuna recipe Spicy Mutton Kala Bhuna Authentic Mutton Kala Bhuna Mutton Kala Bhuna curry Indian Mutton Kala Bhuna

News Source : Anindita – The.Gastronomical.Voyage

Source Link :Mutton Kala Bhuna | Easy Mutton Recipe/