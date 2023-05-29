“Mutton Kunna Recipe Lahore”: Episode 04 of Zaiqay Ghar Ghar Kay Season 02 in Lahore: Learn How to Cook Mutton Kunna

Zaiqay Ghar Ghar Kay Season 02 (Lahore) | Mutton Kunna Recipe | Episode 04
Season 02 of Zaiqay Ghar Ghar Kay has returned to our screens with a bang and with it, comes a plethora of delicious Pakistani recipes for us to indulge in. In episode 04, we were introduced to the mouth-watering Mutton Kunna recipe, a traditional Pakistani dish that originated in the city of Multan.
Ingredients
Mutton Kunna requires a few essential ingredients that make up the dish’s signature taste and texture:
- 1 kg Mutton
- 2 cups Yogurt
- 1 tsp Turmeric powder
- 1 tbsp Ginger paste
- 1 tbsp Garlic paste
- 2-3 Bay leaves
- 1 tsp Cumin seeds
- 1 tsp Coriander seeds
- 1 tsp Black pepper
- 1 tsp Red chili powder
- 1 tsp Garam masala powder
- 1 Onion, finely chopped
- 2 Tomatoes, finely chopped
- 1 cup Oil
- Salt to taste
Method
Here is how you can make the delicious Mutton Kunna:
- Take a large pot and heat the oil in it. Add bay leaves, cumin seeds, and coriander seeds and let them crackle.
- Now, add finely chopped onions and fry until they turn golden brown.
- Add ginger and garlic paste and fry for a minute.
- Add mutton and fry on medium heat until it turns brown on all sides.
- Now, add turmeric powder, red chili powder, black pepper, and salt. Mix well.
- Next, add the finely chopped tomatoes and fry for 2-3 minutes.
- Add yogurt and mix well.
- Cover the pot and let the mutton cook on low heat until it becomes tender. This usually takes around 2-3 hours.
- Once the mutton is cooked, add garam masala powder and mix well.
- Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot with naan or roti.
Conclusion
Mutton Kunna is truly a treat for the taste buds and is a must-try for anyone looking to explore Pakistani cuisine. The dish is rich in flavor and is perfect for a family dinner or a special occasion. Follow the recipe above to prepare the dish and enjoy the authentic Pakistani taste of Mutton Kunna.
