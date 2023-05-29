“Mutton Kunna Recipe Lahore”: Episode 04 of Zaiqay Ghar Ghar Kay Season 02 in Lahore: Learn How to Cook Mutton Kunna

Zaiqay Ghar Ghar Kay Season 02 (Lahore) | Mutton Kunna Recipe | Episode 04

Season 02 of Zaiqay Ghar Ghar Kay has returned to our screens with a bang and with it, comes a plethora of delicious Pakistani recipes for us to indulge in. In episode 04, we were introduced to the mouth-watering Mutton Kunna recipe, a traditional Pakistani dish that originated in the city of Multan.

Ingredients

Mutton Kunna requires a few essential ingredients that make up the dish’s signature taste and texture:

1 kg Mutton

2 cups Yogurt

1 tsp Turmeric powder

1 tbsp Ginger paste

1 tbsp Garlic paste

2-3 Bay leaves

1 tsp Cumin seeds

1 tsp Coriander seeds

1 tsp Black pepper

1 tsp Red chili powder

1 tsp Garam masala powder

1 Onion, finely chopped

2 Tomatoes, finely chopped

1 cup Oil

Salt to taste

Method

Here is how you can make the delicious Mutton Kunna:

Take a large pot and heat the oil in it. Add bay leaves, cumin seeds, and coriander seeds and let them crackle. Now, add finely chopped onions and fry until they turn golden brown. Add ginger and garlic paste and fry for a minute. Add mutton and fry on medium heat until it turns brown on all sides. Now, add turmeric powder, red chili powder, black pepper, and salt. Mix well. Next, add the finely chopped tomatoes and fry for 2-3 minutes. Add yogurt and mix well. Cover the pot and let the mutton cook on low heat until it becomes tender. This usually takes around 2-3 hours. Once the mutton is cooked, add garam masala powder and mix well. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot with naan or roti.

Conclusion

Mutton Kunna is truly a treat for the taste buds and is a must-try for anyone looking to explore Pakistani cuisine. The dish is rich in flavor and is perfect for a family dinner or a special occasion. Follow the recipe above to prepare the dish and enjoy the authentic Pakistani taste of Mutton Kunna.

