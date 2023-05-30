“Mutton Kunna Recipe”: Traditional Mutton Kunna Recipe from Zaiqay Ghar Ghar Kay Lahore – Step by Step Guide

Mutton Kunna Complete Recipe

Are you a fan of traditional Pakistani cuisine? If so, you are going to love this recipe for Mutton Kunna. This delicious and hearty dish is a specialty of Lahore, and it is perfect for those chilly winter nights. The recipe is easy to follow and uses simple ingredients that you can find at any grocery store. So, let’s get started!

Ingredients

2 pounds mutton with bones

1 cup ghee

2 onions, sliced

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon garlic paste

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 cup yogurt

2 cups water

Instructions

Heat the ghee in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onions and sauté until they are golden brown. Add the ginger and garlic paste and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add the mutton and cook for 10-12 minutes or until the meat is browned on all sides. Add the salt, red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and cumin powder. Mix well. Add the yogurt and mix well. Add 2 cups of water and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and simmer for 2-3 hours or until the mutton is tender and falls off the bone. Remove the mutton from the pot and set it aside. Using an immersion blender or a regular blender, blend the remaining mixture until it is smooth. Return the blended mixture to the pot and add the mutton back in. Simmer for another 10-15 minutes or until the mixture has thickened to your desired consistency. Serve hot with naan or rice.

Zaiqay Ghar Ghar Kay Lahore

Mutton Kunna is a traditional dish of Lahore, and it is a favorite of many people in the city. It is served in many restaurants and is also made in homes. The dish is known for its rich and hearty flavor, and it is perfect for those cold winter nights when you want something warm and comforting to eat.

The recipe for Mutton Kunna is simple and easy to follow. It uses simple ingredients that you can find at any grocery store, and the cooking process is straightforward. The key to making a delicious Mutton Kunna is to cook the meat low and slow until it is tender and falls off the bone.

If you are looking for a delicious and hearty dish to make for your family, give Mutton Kunna a try. It is sure to be a hit with everyone, and it is a great way to experience the flavors of Lahore in your own home.

