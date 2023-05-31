“Mutton Kunna Recipe”: Zaiqa’s Authentic Mutton Kunna Recipe – Learn to Make Kunna Gosht at Home

Mutton Kunna Recipe by Zaiqa

If you’re looking for a hearty and delicious Pakistani dish, then look no further than mutton kunna. This dish is a traditional favorite in Punjab and is known for its rich and flavorful broth, tender meat, and aromatic spices. Today, we’ll be sharing the original mutton kunna recipe by Zaiqa, so you can enjoy a taste of Pakistan right in your own kitchen.

Ingredients

1 kg mutton with bones

1 cup desi ghee

2 onions, sliced

2 tbsp ginger garlic paste

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp red chili flakes

1 tsp salt

2 cups water

1 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped

Instructions

Heat the desi ghee in a large pot or kunna pot. Add the sliced onions and sauté until they are golden brown. Add the ginger garlic paste and sauté for another minute. Add the mutton to the pot and stir well to coat it in the onion mixture. Add the cumin seeds, coriander seeds, black pepper, red chili flakes, and salt to the pot. Stir well to combine all the spices with the mutton. Add the water to the pot and stir again. Cover the pot with a lid and let the mutton cook on low heat for 2-3 hours. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. After 2-3 hours, check the mutton for tenderness. It should be soft and falling off the bone. In a small bowl, mix the all-purpose flour with some water to make a paste. Add the flour paste to the pot and stir well. This will thicken the broth. Let the mutton cook for another 10-15 minutes until the broth is thick and creamy. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot with naan or roti.

Tips

Make sure to use a large pot or kunna pot to cook the mutton. This will allow it to cook evenly and prevent sticking.

If you don’t have a kunna pot, you can use a regular pot or slow cooker.

You can adjust the spices to your liking. If you prefer a spicier kunna, add more red chili flakes or fresh green chilies.

For a richer broth, you can add some milk or cream to the pot before adding the flour paste.

Leftover kunna can be stored in the fridge for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 2 months.

Conclusion

The mutton kunna recipe by Zaiqa is a classic Pakistani dish that is perfect for any occasion. It’s easy to make, packed with flavor, and will leave you feeling satisfied and full. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or just want to enjoy a comforting meal at home, mutton kunna is sure to be a hit. So, give this recipe a try and experience the delicious flavors of Pakistan.

