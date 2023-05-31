“Mutton Liver Recipe”: Homemade Mutton Liver Kolambu: A Delicious Recipe

Mutton Liver Kolambu: A Traditional South Indian Delicacy

Mutton liver kolambu is a traditional South Indian dish that is popularly prepared in Tamil Nadu. It is a spicy and tangy dish that is made with mutton liver, a variety of spices, and tamarind extract. It is a mouth-watering delicacy that is loved by many people, especially non-vegetarians. In this article, we will discuss the recipe for making mutton liver kolambu at home.

Ingredients

To make mutton liver kolambu, you will need the following ingredients:

500 grams of mutton liver

1 onion (finely chopped)

2 tomatoes (finely chopped)

2 tablespoons of ginger-garlic paste

1 tablespoon of red chili powder

1 tablespoon of coriander powder

1 tablespoon of turmeric powder

1 tablespoon of cumin powder

1 tablespoon of fennel powder

1 tablespoon of garam masala powder

2 tablespoons of tamarind extract

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves for garnishing

2 tablespoons of oil

Instructions

Clean and wash the mutton liver thoroughly. Cut it into small pieces and keep it aside. Heat oil in a pan and add the chopped onions. Fry them until they turn golden brown. Add the ginger-garlic paste and fry for a minute. Add the chopped tomatoes and fry until they become soft and mushy. Add all the spice powders – red chili powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, fennel powder, and garam masala powder. Fry for a minute. Add the mutton liver pieces and mix well with the masala. Cook on low flame for 10-15 minutes or until the mutton liver is tender. Add the tamarind extract and salt to taste. Mix well and cook for another 5 minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or chapati.

Health Benefits of Mutton Liver

Mutton liver is a rich source of iron, vitamin A, and vitamin B12. It is also a good source of protein and other essential nutrients. Including mutton liver in your diet can help improve your overall health and well-being.

Iron

Iron is an essential mineral that is required for the formation of hemoglobin in the blood. Hemoglobin is responsible for carrying oxygen to all parts of the body. Iron deficiency can lead to anemia, fatigue, and other health problems. Mutton liver is a rich source of iron and can help prevent iron deficiency anemia.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is an essential nutrient that is required for maintaining good eye health, skin health, and immune function. Mutton liver is a rich source of vitamin A and can help prevent vitamin A deficiency.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is an essential vitamin that is required for the proper functioning of the nervous system. It is also required for the formation of red blood cells. Mutton liver is a good source of vitamin B12 and can help prevent vitamin B12 deficiency.

Conclusion

Mutton liver kolambu is a delicious and healthy dish that is easy to prepare at home. It is a great way to include mutton liver in your diet and reap its health benefits. So, next time you want to try something new and delicious, give mutton liver kolambu a try!

