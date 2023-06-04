“Mutton Masala Recipe”: Special Mutton Curry Recipe: Mutton Masala Boti, Mutton Masala, and Mutton Korma Masala Recipe

Mutton Masala Boti/स्पेशल मटन करी

Mutton Masala Boti, also known as Mutton Korma Masala, is a popular North Indian dish that is made by combining tender mutton pieces with a blend of aromatic spices. This dish is perfect for anyone who loves spicy food and enjoys the rich flavor of mutton.

Ingredients:

1 kg mutton

2 onions, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

1 tbsp ginger paste

1 tbsp garlic paste

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp red chili powder

2 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp garam masala

4 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Method:

Take a pressure cooker, add oil and heat it. Once the oil is heated, add finely chopped onions and sauté until the onions turn golden brown in color. Now, add ginger and garlic paste to the onions and cook for 2-3 minutes until the raw smell goes away. Add finely chopped tomatoes to the mixture and cook until the tomatoes are soft and mushy. Add all the spices, including turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and garam masala. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the mutton pieces to the mixture and mix well with the spice mixture. Cook the mutton for 5-7 minutes until it is browned on all sides. Add water to the mixture and pressure cook the mutton for 15-20 minutes or until it is fully cooked. After the mutton is cooked, remove the lid and cook for another 5-7 minutes until the gravy becomes thick. Finally, garnish the dish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or roti.

Conclusion:

Mutton Masala Boti is an easy-to-make, flavorful, and aromatic dish that is perfect for any occasion. This dish is loved by people of all ages, and it is a staple in North Indian cuisine. The blend of spices used in this dish gives it a unique flavor that is sure to delight your taste buds. So, the next time you are in the mood for something spicy and delicious, try making this Mutton Masala Boti recipe at home and enjoy the rich flavor of mutton combined with aromatic spices.

