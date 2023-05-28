“Mutton Pepper Fry”: Pepper Mutton Masala Recipe: How to Make Mutton Pepper Fry, Mutton Chukka, and Mutton Roast

Mutton Pepper Fry Recipe | Pepper Mutton Masala | Mutton Chukka | Mutton Roast

Introduction

Mutton pepper fry is a popular dish in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu. It is a dry dish made with mutton, spices, and lots of pepper. This dish is a perfect appetizer or a side dish that can be served with rice or roti. Mutton pepper fry is a spicy and flavorful dish that is easy to make. Here is a step-by-step recipe for making mutton pepper fry.

Ingredients

500 grams of mutton

2 tablespoons of oil

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

2 teaspoons red chili powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

2 teaspoons black pepper powder

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions

Clean the mutton and cut it into bite-sized pieces. Set aside. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. When the seeds start to splutter, add the chopped onion and sauté until it turns golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes and sauté until they turn soft and mushy. Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and garam masala powder. Mix well and sauté for a minute. Add the mutton pieces and mix well with the masala. Add enough water to cover the mutton pieces. Cover the pan with a lid and let it cook for 30-40 minutes on medium flame or until the mutton is cooked and tender. Add black pepper powder and salt to taste. Mix well and cook for another 5-10 minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

Pepper Mutton Masala

If you want to make pepper mutton masala, follow the same recipe as above, but add more black pepper powder to make it spicier.

Mutton Chukka

To make mutton chukka, follow the same recipe as above, but reduce the amount of water and cook the mutton until it is dry and roasted.

Mutton Roast

To make mutton roast, follow the same recipe as above, but marinate the mutton with yogurt, red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and garam masala powder for at least an hour before cooking. Then, roast the mutton on a pan or in an oven until it is crispy and brown.

Conclusion

Mutton pepper fry, pepper mutton masala, mutton chukka, and mutton roast are all delicious dishes that can be made with the same recipe. They are perfect for any occasion and can be served as a side dish or a main course. Try making these dishes at home and impress your guests with your culinary skills.

