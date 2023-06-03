mutton pepper gravy recipe: Special Recipe: Nischitha Gowda’s Gaudru-style Mutton Pepper Gravy (Chops)

Introduction:

Gowdra Mane is a traditional style of cooking that is famous in the Karnataka region of India. It is known for its unique blend of spices and flavors that are used in the dishes. One of the famous recipes from Gowdra Mane is the Mutton Pepper Gravy or Chops. This recipe is the perfect blend of spice and flavor that is sure to tickle your taste buds. In this article, we will be sharing the recipe for Gowdra Mane style Mutton Pepper Gravy (Chops) by Nischitha Gowda.

Ingredients:

1 kg of Mutton Chops

2 cups of chopped onion

1 cup of chopped tomato

4-5 cloves of garlic

1-inch ginger

2-3 green chilies

1 tsp of cumin seeds

1 tsp of coriander seeds

1 tsp of fennel seeds

1 tsp of mustard seeds

1 tsp of black pepper

1 tsp of red chili powder

1 tsp of turmeric powder

1 tsp of garam masala powder

2-3 tbsp of oil

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Method:

Step 1: Marinate the Mutton Chops

Take the mutton chops and marinate them with salt, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and garam masala powder. Keep the marinated chops aside for 30 minutes.

Step 2: Roast the Spices

Take a pan and heat it on low flame. Add cumin seeds, coriander seeds, fennel seeds, mustard seeds, and black pepper to the pan. Roast them for 2-3 minutes or until they turn aromatic. Keep the roasted spices aside.

Step 3: Prepare the Masala

Take a mixer grinder and add chopped onion, tomato, garlic, ginger, green chilies, and the roasted spices to it. Grind them into a smooth paste.

Step 4: Cook the Mutton Chops

Take a pressure cooker and heat 2-3 tbsp of oil in it. Add the marinated mutton chops to the cooker and sauté them for 5-6 minutes. Add the ground masala paste to the cooker and mix well. Add salt to taste and cook the chops for 2-3 whistles or until the mutton is tender.

Step 5: Garnish and Serve

Open the pressure cooker and check if the mutton is cooked properly. Garnish the Mutton Pepper Gravy with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or roti.

Conclusion:

The Mutton Pepper Gravy recipe from Gowdra Mane is a special recipe that is sure to impress your family and friends. The recipe uses a unique blend of spices and flavors that are sure to tickle your taste buds. Follow the recipe by Nischitha Gowda to make the perfect Mutton Pepper Gravy at home. Enjoy the dish with your loved ones and make your meal special.

