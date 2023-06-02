“Mutton Yakhni Pulao Recipe”: Special Eid Recipe: Delicious Mutton Yakhni Pulao with Baqra-e-Eid

Baqra e Eid Special: Mutton Yakhni Pulao

The festival of Eid al-Adha is almost here and it’s time to start planning for the feast. One of the most important dishes that are prepared during this occasion is Mutton Yakhni Pulao. This dish is a delicious combination of rice, mutton, and a flavorful broth. It’s a must-try recipe for all the food lovers out there!

Ingredients

1 kg mutton

2 cups rice

1 onion, chopped

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon garlic paste

2 cups yogurt

1 tablespoon cumin seeds

1 tablespoon coriander seeds

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

4-5 green cardamoms

2 black cardamoms

2 bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

2 tablespoons ghee

Salt to taste

Instructions

Wash the mutton and soak it in water for 2-3 hours. Drain the water and keep the mutton aside. Heat a pan and dry roast cumin seeds, coriander seeds, black peppercorns, green cardamoms, black cardamoms, bay leaves, and cinnamon stick for 2-3 minutes. Grind the roasted spices into a fine powder. Take a large pot and add the mutton, onion, ginger paste, garlic paste, yogurt, ground spices, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Add enough water to cover the mutton. Cook on medium heat for 45-60 minutes or until the mutton is tender. Remove the mutton from the pot and strain the broth. Keep the broth aside. Wash the rice and soak it in water for 30 minutes. Drain the water and keep the rice aside. Heat ghee in a separate pot and add the drained rice. Stir for a minute or two. Add the strained broth and stir well. Cover the pot and cook on low heat for 15-20 minutes or until the rice is cooked. Add the cooked mutton to the rice and mix well. Cover the pot and cook for another 5-10 minutes. Garnish with fried onions and serve hot.

Tips

Soaking the mutton in water helps to remove any impurities and makes it tender.

The key to a flavorful broth is to cook the mutton and spices together for a longer time.

Make sure to use good quality rice that is suitable for pulao.

Adding ghee to the rice gives it a rich and aromatic flavor.

You can also add some saffron to the rice for a more luxurious taste and aroma.

Conclusion

Mutton Yakhni Pulao is a classic dish that is perfect for any special occasion. It requires some effort, but the end result is worth it. The combination of tender mutton, fragrant rice, and flavorful broth is a treat for the taste buds. So, go ahead and try this recipe for your next Eid feast and impress your family and friends!

