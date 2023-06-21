Muzaffar Hussain Shah’s Demise: Last Video and Passing Away

Muzaffar Hussain Shah’s Passing
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Muzaffar Hussain Shah. He was a beloved friend, family member, and leader in his community.
Just before his passing, Muzaffar Shah recorded a video message for his loved ones and followers. This video serves as a touching tribute to his life and legacy.
May he rest in peace.
