My First Vlog with M

Hey guys! Welcome to my first vlog. Today, I’m joined by my friend M and we’re going to talk about a few interesting things happening in the world.

First up, let’s talk about world news. As you may already know, there’s a lot happening in the world right now, from political tensions to natural disasters. It’s important to stay informed and up to date on these issues, so we encourage you to do your research and stay informed.

Now, let’s switch gears and talk about something a little more fun – Blackpink! This K-pop girl group has been taking the world by storm and we’re loving their catchy tunes and killer dance moves. If you haven’t checked them out yet, we highly recommend giving them a listen!

On a more somber note, we wanted to take a moment to remember those who have passed away recently. It’s important to honor their memories and celebrate their lives, even when it’s difficult. Rest in peace to all those who have left us.

Lastly, we wanted to give a shoutout to Alexandre Desplat, the French film composer who has created some truly beautiful music over the years. From his work on The Grand Budapest Hotel to The Shape of Water, Desplat has a unique and recognizable sound that we can’t get enough of.

That’s all for today’s vlog! Thanks for tuning in and we’ll see you next time.





